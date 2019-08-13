Democrat presidential candidate and former secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro is set to release an advertisement Wednesday on Fox News which targets President Donald Trump and blames him for the mass shooting which occurred in El Paso, Texas.

Castro released the advertisement on his Twitter account Tuesday with the caption “A message for @realdonaldtrump:”

“President Trump: You referred to countries as shitholes,” Castro says as the ad opens. “You urged American congresswomen to ‘go back’ to where they came from. You called immigrants rapists.”

“As we saw in El Paso, Americans were killed because you stoked the fire of racists,” Castro added as he stood in an empty Iowa warehouse. “Innocent people were shot down because they look different from you. Because they look like me. They look like my family.”

“Words have consequences,” Castro said near the end, before he concluded with, “Ya basta,” a Spanish phrase for “enough.”

According to a report from the Washington Post, the Castro campaign spent an estimated $2,775 for various spots on Fox News, including its hit morning show “Fox & Friends.”

Castro’s latest television ad comes after a gunman opened fire at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart, leaving 22 people dead and others severely wounded. The shooter allegedly traveled to El Paso from the Dallas area to hunt down what he reportedly called “Hispanic invaders.”

President Trump spoke about the recent mass shootings, both in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, and called for Americans to unite.

“In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy,” Trump stated in a speech from the White House. “These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America, hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart and devours the soul.”