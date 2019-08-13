Ken Cuccinelli: Judges Attack Donald Trump with ‘Open Lawfare’

Ken Cuccinelli, the top appointee in the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency, says progressive judges are waging “open lawfare” against President Donald Trump’s campaign promises on immigration policy.

“No president has ever suffered so many national injunctions as President Trump,” Ken Cuccinelli said in an August 13 interview (starting 20:00) on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Cuccinelli continued:

What we have seen is open lawfare by a select number of judges … I think, as an idealistic lawyer, they are embarrassing the court system. They are embarrassing the court system in how they ignore the law completely in making so many of these decisions.

The federal injunctions have been used by progressives to stall or even block many of the administration’s priorities.

These priorities include the justice department’s closure of President Barack Obama’s DACA amnesty, Homeland Security’s regulation requiring migrants to ask for asylum at the legal ports of entry on the border, and the curbs on the entry of migrants from several unstable Muslim-majority countries. The tactic is also now being used to block the oversight and reform of the H-1B and OPT guest-worker programs.

Cuccinelli continued: