Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is surging in New Hampshire, according to a Gravis Marketing poll of Democrat primary voters released last week.

A Gravis Marketing poll released last week shows the Vermont senator with a strong lead in the consequential early primary state. It asked 250 Democrat primary voters, “If the New Hampshire 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary were held today, who would you vote for?”

Sanders leads the pack with 21 percent support, followed by Joe Biden (D) with 15 percent support, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) with 12 percent. Warren’s failure to capture second place is significant, as she and Sanders share similar far-left ideologies and represent New England states neighboring New Hampshire.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) came in with eight percent, one point above Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D-CA) seven percent support, further signifying the loss of the momentum she sufferred after the first Democrat debate.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) came in with five percent support, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Andrew Yang (D), and Tom Steyer (D) all came in with four percent support. The remaining candidates garnered two percent or less. Eleven percent said they were “uncertain” as to who they would choose. Respondents were polled August 2–6. The margin of error is +/- 6.2 percent:

New Hampshire Democratic Primary: Sanders 21%

Biden 15%

Warren 12%

Buttigieg 8%

Harris 7%

Gabbard 5%

Klobuchar 4%

Yang 4%

Steyer 4%

Castro 2%

@GravisMarketing Poll https://t.co/IzS7MNeR2w — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) August 13, 2019

“It is important to note that Sen. Sanders won the New Hampshire Democratic Primary in 2016,” Gravis Marketing President Doug Kaplan stated.

“However, it is unlikely that Sen. Sanders will have a repeat of his 2016 performance in the state due to the number of candidates in the race this time,” he added.

Sanders’ surge in the Granite State does not appear to be a fluke. The current Real Clear Politics average shows Sanders gaining on Biden, who leads by less than three percent.

The socialist senator has been drawing hundreds of people to his events on the campaign trail in New Hampshire, calling the president “an overt racist, sexist, xenophobic, religious bigot” during his stump speeches.