Ivanka Trump is reportedly calling members of Congress to feel out various gun control proposals and to figure out what needs to be done in order to get them passed.

Axios reports that Ivanka “has quietly been calling lawmakers since the El Paso and Dayton massacres to gauge their openness to movement on gun legislation when Congress returns.”

These calls reportedly included a conversation with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who is preparing to reintroduce the universal background check bill he and Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) pushed after the Sandy Hook Elementary School attack.

One of Manchin’s aides told Axios, “[Ivanka] was trying to get a sense of what bills are out there. She had him explain how they drafted the bill, where it stands and what changes needed to be made in order for it to pass.”

The Washington Post reported Manchin saying Trump called him August 5 and “the two spoke again on [August 6], when Trump said he wanted legislation before September, when the Senate is scheduled to return.”

Sen. Toomey, the co-sponsor of Manchin’s gun control bill, indicated he spoke “with the president at least three times” between the August 3 shootings and August 8.

On August 8, 2019, Breitbart News reported Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) indicating universal background checks would “lead the discussion” when the Senate reconvenes. McConnell also said an “assault weapons” ban would be “front and center.”

