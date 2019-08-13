Scaramucci: Trump in ‘Mental Decline’

Fired White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci once again lashed out at President Donald Trump after being thumped by the president for accusing him of racism, saying that his former boss bullies those around him as a “deterrence” from speaking out about his so-called “mental decline.”

President Trump is “using the Bully Pulpit to bully his fellow citizens. It’s less about me and more about my fellow @gop. It’s a deterrence, don’t speak up about my incompetence and instability and mental decline otherwise I will do the same thing to you. . . But ppl will speak,” Scaramucci wrote on Twitter Tuesday in response to criticism from the president.

Asked about Scaramucci before boarding Air Force One for Pennsylvania, President Trump said he was “not a fan” of the White House official that lasted just 11 days as communications director in July 2017.

“He’s a nervous, neurotic wreck,” the president added.

President Trump’s comments came one day after Scaramucci said he no longer supports the president’s re-election efforts and accused him of inciting “hate.”

“I think you have to consider a change at the top of the ticket when someone is acting like this. Let’s watch how this unfolds,” Scaramucci told CNN’s New Day.

“The guy’s actually dissembling a little bit and sounding more and more nonsensical. And, you know, we’re sort of anesthetized to it, and many say just let him act like that. But you’re fracturing the institutions and all of the things that the country stands for,” the former White House official continued.

“He goes after individuals as the president of the United States on his Twitter account. Okay? Which incites hate, which incites death threats. I mean, at some point I think the people in my party will have to look at all this stop being anesthetized to it,” he added.

Scaramucci’s comments about President Trump’s mental state echo criticisms made by attorney and Trump Twitter troll George Conway, the husband of White House aide Kellyanne Conway.

Conway, who once was under consideration for a senior role in the Trump Department of Justice, has repeatedly suggested that the president suffers from a mental illness, specifically narcissistic personality disorder.

President Trump has dismissed the lawyer’s repeated criticisms as a ploy to conjure up “publicity for himself.”

“George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted,” the president wrote in a March tweet about Conway. “I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!”