Stacey Abrams to Start ‘Voter Protection’ Program in Key 2020 Election States

Former Georgia Democrat gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams is launching a “voter protection” program that would provide Democrats with fodder to win in 2020 presidential election swing states.

The program, called Fair Fight 2020, would help “Democratic Party leaders and activists” in over a dozen battleground states “to immediately begin building systems to make sure their voters have minimal problems casting ballots and that those ballots are counted,” the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Abrams, 45, is scheduled to announce the program on Tuesday at a convention for the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades in Las Vegas.

Abrams, who has spent the past few months mulling a presidential campaign since her election loss to Georgia Republican Brian Kemp, will be focusing on helping the Democratic Party in 20 battleground states.

The initiative would cost between $4 million to $5 million, spending money on states in the Midwest and Southeast, as well as three states with gubernatorial elections this campaign cycle: Mississippi, Louisiana, and Kentucky.

Lauren Groh-Wargo, chief executive of Fair Fight, said Abrams wants Democrats to be more aware of voting irregularities such as voting machine shortages, inaccurate ballot counts, and a lack of rules governing how votes are counted.

“Stacey Abrams and Fair Fight are uniquely situated to bring together the disparate parts of the Democratic Party around ensuring that we have the most robust, thoughtful voter protection operation in battle ground states for 2020 — and that work has to start this year,” Groh-Wargo said.

The failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate has also spent time urging 2020 Democrat presidential candidates to speak about the “internal threat” voter suppression is to Democrats.