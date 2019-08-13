Trump Questions Whether Bill Clinton Ever Visited Epstein’s Private Island

President Donald Trump questioned Tuesday whether former President Bill Clinton ever traveled to the late Jeffrey Epstein’s private island.

“Did Bill Clinton go to the island?” Trump asked reporters when asked if the former president had anything to do with Epstein’s death in prison on Saturday.

Trump said he had “no idea” if the Clintons had anything to do with the death.

“I have no idea, I know he was on his plane 27 times,” Trump said, pointing out that Clinton was a “very good friend” of Epstein’s and citing flight records of the former president traveling over two dozen times on his private plane.

He questioned why Clinton’s spokesman said the former president had traveled on the plane on four occasions.

“Why did he say four times?” mused Trump. “And then the question you have to ask is, did Bill Clinton go to the island?”

The accused child-sex trafficker purchased Little St. James Island in 1998 as the billionaire frequently transferred women and girls to the island for lavish parties.

“That was not a good place as I understand it, but I was never there,” Trump said.

Virginia Roberts, who accused Epstein of trafficking her when she was 17, claimed to have seen Clinton at the island in 2002.

The former president denied it via a spokesman.

“He’s not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade, and has never been to Little St. James Island, Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida,” Clinton spokesman Angel Urena said in a July statement.

“I remember asking Jeffrey, ‘What’s Bill Clinton doing here?’ kind of thing, and he laughed it off and said, ‘Well, he owes me a favor,’ ” Roberts told her lawyers in a 2011 interview obtained by RadarOnline.com. “He never told me what favors they were.”

The FBI raided the island Monday after Epstein died in federal custody over the weekend.