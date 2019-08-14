Rep. Steve King (R-IA) is under fire over remarks made about rape and incest during a Westside Conservative Club meeting Wednesday, triggering a handful of 2020 Democrat candidates to call for his resignation.

King – who was attempting to make the case for pro-life legislation that excludes exceptions for rape and incest – told the Westside Conservative Club Wednesday that rape and incest have existed throughout human history and argued that the circumstances – no matter how bleak – should not result in the termination of an innocent child.

“What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled out anyone who was a product of rape or incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?” King said, according to the Des Moines Register.

“Considering all the wars and all the rapes and pillages that happened throughout all these different nations, I know that I can’t say that I was not a part of a product of that,” he continued.

“It’s not the baby’s fault for the sin of the father, or of the mother,” he added.

This is not the first time King’s words triggered scrutiny. He came under fire early this year after the New York Times quoted him asking, “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?”

The lawmaker released a statement shortly after, arguing that he is an advocate for “Western Civilization’s values.” He also addressed the inference that he supports white supremacy and white nationalism, writing, “I reject those labels and the evil ideology that they define.”

My statement on the New York Times article. pic.twitter.com/IjBHgZYgRD — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) January 10, 2019

Republicans and Democrats alike rejected King’s initial remarks and responded with a House-passed resolution rebuking King. Additionally, House Republican leaders stripped the Iowa lawmaker of his committee assignments.

“Steve’s remarks are beneath the dignity of the Party of Lincoln and the United States of America. His comments call into question whether he will treat all Americans equally, without regard for race and ethnicity,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said in a statement in January.

“House Republicans are clear: We are all in this together, as fellow citizens equal before God and the law. As Congressman King’s fellow citizens, let us hope and pray earnestly that this action will lead to greater reflection and ultimately change on his part,” he added.

King maintains that the outrage was part of a greater scheme to remove him from office.

“People think it was an organic media feeding frenzy, but no, it was orchestrated from the beginning,” he told the Westside Conservative Club.

“They had told me, ‘Heads up before Christmas: They’re going to try to drive you out of office and get you to resign.’ Within 24 hours, you had people saying ‘resign, resign, resign,'” he continued. “Why? Because the New York Times misquoted me?”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) tried to connect King’s most recent remarks to the ever-evolving questions surrounding her past, writing, “Gross! This would explain why these weirdos are fixed on smearing me with claims of incest. Projecting their filth, unreal”:

Gross! This would explain why these weirdos are fixed on smearing me with claims of incest. Projecting their filth, unreal. https://t.co/PTJpBYyUNV — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 14, 2019

A handful of Democrat candidates are demanding King’s resignation:

Steve King is a racist, a misogynist and a disgrace to the country. He should not be a member of the United States Congress. https://t.co/QZbXSEFpdw — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 14, 2019

Iowans have long deserved better than Steve King and his hateful, insulting words. He should resign. We can show him it's time to go by donating to the guy who will beat him—my inspiring friend @JDScholten: https://t.co/v3Kd7Y9JCV https://t.co/g6cgOswmjp — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 14, 2019