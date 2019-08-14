At Least 4 Philadelphia Officers Shot While Confronting Gunman

At least four Philadelphia police officers were shot while confronting a gunman in the city’s Nicetown-Tioga section.

CBS 3’s John Holden reports that the officers’ injuries are all non-life-threatening:

LATEST: Police confirming gun battle is still ongoing; of the injured and wounded, all described to be non-life threatening @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/IP3mEBoOIC — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) August 14, 2019

NBC 10 reports that there was a pitched gun battle. A mother who lives in the area where the confrontation occurred said, “It was like a war. Like the scenes that you see in war. The guns, the fire, the noise. It was like bombs going off simultaneously at a time where people are having dinner.”

A fifth officer was also injured, but his wounds are reportedly not firearm related.

