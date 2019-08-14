Democrat lawmaker are already looking beyond universal background checks in hopes of pressuring Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) into banning “assault weapons” too.

McConnell already made clear universal background checks “will probably lead the discussion” when the Senate reconvenes in September, so Democrats are pressing on to their next goal–securing an “assault weapons” ban.

The Hill quoted Anthony Brown (D-MD) saying, “Meaningful action doesn’t end with signing a bipartisan background checks bill, which is important. We have to ban high-capacity magazines that allowed the Dayton shooter and so many others to fire off tens of rounds in merely seconds. We have to ban assault weapons to get these weapons of war off our streets.”

The gun control group Newtown Action tweeted:

A @HouseJudiciary committee with jurisdiction over firearms is expected to return early from the 6-wk congressional recess to consider additional gun-control measures in hopes of upping pressure on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to act. https://t.co/brSG58nI4l — Newtown Action (@NewtownAction) August 13, 2019

Almost 200 House Democrats have already signed on to “assault weapons” ban legislation that would not only prohibit millions of the most commonly-owned semiautomatic rifles in America but would also ban magazines holding 11 or more rounds of ammunition. The “assault weapons” ban legislation is sponsored by Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-RI).

Common Dreams quoted Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) telling reporters that McConnell needs “to look a special interest group in the eye and say enough is enough, it’s time to act.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.