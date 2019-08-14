Illegal Alien Accused of Shooting, Killing 19-Year-Old in South Carolina

An illegal alien has been accused of shooting and killing a teenager in North Charleston, South Carolina, according to law enforcement officials.

Juan Javier Reyes-Perez, a 40-year-old illegal alien, is accused of murdering a 19-year-old unidentified male on August 12, WCIV 4 reports, in North Charleston. According to first responders, the victim was found bleeding with a gunshot wound to his body and lying in the road.

The teenage victim was pronounced dead on the scene, and eyewitnesses identified Reyes-Perez as the shooter.

According to police, Reyes-Perez confessed to shooting the 19-year-old. The eyewitnesses said the victim was shot after an argument between him and his ex-girlfriend’s family.

Reyes-Perez has now been charged with murder and has been placed on a detainer by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency so that if he is released from local custody at any time, he will be turned over to ICE for deportation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.