New Hampshire Poll: Corey Lewandowski Leads GOP Senate Field

Former Donald Trump 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski placed first in a recently released 2020 Republican Senate field poll in New Hampshire, according to Politico.

The poll, conducted by Trump campaign pollsters Tony Fabrizio, Travis Tunis, and David Lee, shows potential candidate Lewandowski is the top choice with 30 percent of respondents. Retired Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc (declared) placed second with 11 percent, former New Hampshire House Speaker Bill O’Brien (declared) notched third with 10 percent, while lawyer Bryant Messner (undeclared) finished fourth with 1 percent. The 400-person survey was commissioned by Citizens United president and Lewandowski ally David Bossie. The pair co-authored two books about President Donald Trump.

The poll did not include a hypothetical general election matchup against incumbent Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).

“Bottom Line: Corey Lewandowski would enter the race as the GOP frontrunner — leading the field by double digits due to his stronger personal ratings. He could clearly see his lead expand even further with an endorsement from President Trump, who is extremely popular with these GOP voters,” Fabrizio wrote in a memo to Bossie that Politico obtained.

“I hope this poll educates Corey as to where he stands in New Hampshire, and I think the president knows that he has no greater ally than Corey Lewandowski,” Bossie told Politico. “I would expect he would fully endorse Corey if and when he gets in the race.”

Earlier in August, Lewandowski said he is “seriously considering” launching a Senate bid.

In a text message to WMUR, the former Trump campaign manager said, “[I am] honored by the support I have received before I even announce a potential candidacy.”

“This Fabrizio poll gives me more information from which to make a decision that is best for my family, the people of New Hampshire and the president,” he wrote.