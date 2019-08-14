Poll: Kamala Harris Falls to Sixth Place Among Early Democrat Voters

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) has continued her decline in the 2020 Democrat presidential primary race, falling to sixth place among early state Democrat primary voters in the latest poll.

A new poll by Morning Consult reveals how Harris has dropped to the same level of support among early Democrat primary voters in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada as candidates like South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), and billionaire Tom Steyer.

Among early Democrat primary voters, a voting bloc crucial to winning the Democrat presidential nomination, Harris polls at six percent. Across Democrat primary voters, overall, Harris trails former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), at nine percent.

The poll numbers are a significant and quick drop for Harris, who was polling at her all-time high of 14 percent in the Morning Consult a little over a month ago.

Since Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) went after Harris’s record as California attorney general on criminal justice in the second Democrat presidential primary debate, Harris has plummetted in core Democrat support.

The latest Quinnipiac Poll, for example, tracked Harris at just one percent among black Democrats — the same level of support that candidates such as former Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-CO), South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and businessman Andrew Yang garner from the voting demographic.

Though Harris has portrayed her campaign as a popular grassroots effort, it has relied heavily on an elite coastal donor base concentrated in California with nearly three times less individual donors as Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The Morning Consult survey is based on more than 17,000 Democrat primary respondents and was conducted between August 5 and August 11.

