Sanctuary County: Two Illegal Aliens Accused of Raping 11-Year-Old Girl

Two illegal aliens living in the sanctuary jurisdiction of Montgomery County, Maryland, have been arrested and accused of raping an 11-year-old girl.

According to WJLA 7, 29-year-old Mauricio Barrera-Navidad, an illegal alien from El Salvador, and 28-year-old illegal alien Carlos Palacios-Amaya were arrested this week by Montgomery County law enforcement officials after the victim told a social worker of the rapes.

The victim, a 12-year-old who was 11 years old at the time of the alleged rapes, told a social worker at her elementary school that in July 2018, she met Barrera-Navidad at a family birthday party. The girl said Barrera-Navidad, a father of four children, took her into a bedroom and raped her. After the alleged rape, the victim said Barrera-Navidad continued to contact her.

In September 2018, the victim said she was introduced to Palacios-Amaya, who then allegedly raped her on multiple occasions. On one instance, the victim said the illegal alien videoed the rape on his cellphone and would pressure her to skip school so she would be unsupervised at home.

Barrera-Navidad, according to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, was ordered deported in December 2016 but has remained living in the sanctuary jurisdiction of Montgomery County, which shields criminal illegal aliens from deportation.

Palacios-Amaya, ICE officials said, has already been deported from the U.S. once before in 2014. Sometime after his deportation, the illegal alien returned to the country and settled in the sanctuary county.

Barrera-Navidad is being held on a $100,000 bond and is facing one charge of rape. Palacios-Amaya is facing four counts of rape.

Last year, as Breitbart News reported, locals were outraged when police revealed that a 41-year-old illegal alien from Mexico had been charged for allegedly raping a non-verbal, special needs 13-year-old girl. The illegal alien had been working as a cook in the sanctuary jurisdiction of Montgomery County.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.