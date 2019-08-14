Six Officers Shot, Philadelphia Gunman Barricaded in House

A gunman opened fire on Philadelphia police officers around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, with early reports indicating four to six seek medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The number of wounded officers has now climbed to six, and two officers who were trapped in the house with the gunman are now out.

Breitbart News reported that there was a pitched gun battle between officers and the suspect, with a nearby resident saying it sounded like war.

Hours later Philadelphia Police Sergeant Eric Gripp tweeted:

Situation remains active: The suspect remains barricaded as PPD Officers continue to attempt to communicate with him — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 15, 2019

Gripp also made clear that six officers are now injured.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that two officers are trapped in the house with the gunman. But NBC 10 reports those two officers have now been “freed.”

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said the situation is still “very volatile,” as “there is no indication [the gunman] is trying to surrender.”

SWAT is on scene.

