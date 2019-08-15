Coroner: Cocaine, Anti-Depressants, Booze in Dayton Gunman’s System

Montgomery County coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger indicated the Dayton, Ohio, gunman had cocaine, anti-depressants, and alcohol in his system when he carried out his August 4, 2019, attack.

The Associated Press reported Harshbarger indicating that a “pipe device and a clear baggie carrying cocaine was found on Betts’ body” after the shooting, as well.

Harshbarger was able to confirm that the nine victims in the shooting were killed by the gunman and, therefore, did not die as a result of officers’ response to the gunman’s attack. He noted that two of the victims were struck by police fire but those rounds were not fatal. Rounds from the gunman caused the deaths.

The Dayton gunman “was shot by police about 24 times with wounds mostly to [his] upper torso and lower extremities.”

On August 12, 2019, Breitbart News reported that 24-year-old Ethan Kollie was arrested after allegedly buying the rifle parts that were assembled and used in the Dayton attack. Kollie was not arrested for buying the gun parts, per se, but for allegedly lying on the background check form when asked about marijuana use.

Law enforcement made clear there was nothing keeping the Dayton shooter from passing a background check to acquire the gun parts himself. However, the gunman wanted to hide the parts–and assembled weapon–from his parents.

