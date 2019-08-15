New York City mayor and 2020 Democrat presidential hopeful Bill de Blasio said in a Wednesday interview that he could stand up to President Donald Trump as “the tall candidate.”

“A tall candidate has won, I think, every one but three of the presidential elections in history,” de Blasio said during a Wednesday appearance on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show.

Daily Show host Trevor Noah asked the 2020 hopeful what made him different from the other 2020 Democrat candidates “other than being 10 feet tall.”

“The tall candidate almost always wins,” the 58-year-old mayor responded. “And I’m taller than Donald Trump. Do the math.”

De Blasio is reportedly the tallest mayor in the history of New York City at 6 feet, 5 inches. Because of his height, “city workers had to build an oversize podium for him, installing a custom sliding step that can be pulled out for shorter speakers,” the New York Times reported in 2014.

In contrast, Trump’s height is 6 feet, 3 inches, according to the results of the White House physical exam released in February.