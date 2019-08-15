President Donald Trump urged Israel on Thursday to ban Democratic Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib from visiting their country.

“It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep. Tlaib to visit,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds.”

The president commented after reports detailed Israeli officials telling members of Congress they would deny entry to Tlaib and Omar because of their support for the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

According to Israeli law, supporters of the movement can be banned from entering the country.

Trump’s note on Twitter made public reports of his opposition to their proposed visit, as Axios reported on Saturday.

Omar and Tlaib are expected to arrive in Israel on Aug. 18, but it is unclear what Israel officials will decide about their visit.

Trump described the two members of Congress as “a disgrace” to the United States.

“Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office,” he wrote. “They are a disgrace!”