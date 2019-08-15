Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden Gaffes: ‘He’s Such a Disaster’

President Donald Trump weighed in on the 2020 Democrat presidential primaries on Thursday, singling out former Vice President Joe Biden to mock his recent gaffes.

“I don’t know, I think Sleepy Joe may be able to limp across the finish line,” Trump said.

The president commented on the race during a political rally in New Hampshire, citing a story of advisers suggesting Biden cut back on his primary campaign schedule to reduce the number of political gaffes.

“[T]hey are going to cut way back on his appearances because he is such a disaster, Trump said as the crowd laughed. “Can you believe it? If I ever did that, it would be over. The fake news would get us, but we don’t let them get us.”

After a series of gaffes on the campaign trail in Iowa, Biden went on vacation this week in Delaware.

“Boy, he’s made some beauties, I sort of hope it is him,” Trump continued.

Trump acknowledged that “Pocahontas” Elizabeth Warren was rising in the polls, despite struggling out of the gate after he attacked her false claim of Native American heritage.

He said:

I did the Pocahontas thing. I hit her really hard, and it looked like she was down and out, but that was too long ago. I should have waited. We will revive it. It can be revived. Right? It will be revived, and it can be revived very easily and very quickly, and we’re going to have some fun in the state of New Hampshire.

Trump also noted former Congressman Beto O’Rourke’s dwindling campaign.

“Beto is like, gone,” he said. “But we’ll see what happens.”