The tide may be turning in Iowa, where Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has taken a huge lead, according to an Iowa Starting Line-Change Research poll released Thursday.

The poll, taken August 9–11, surveyed 621 likely Iowa Democrat caucus-goers. Of those, 28 percent said they support Warren, putting her 11 points ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Joe Biden (D), who garnered 17 percent support each.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) toppled Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) for fourth place, with 13 percent support to Harris’s eight. Both Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Beto O’Rourke (D) saw three percent support. The remaining candidates garnered two percent or less.

The poll’s margin of error is +/- 3.9 percent.

Warren – by far – has experienced the biggest jump in the Hawkeye State, seeing a 16 point gain since May.

As Iowa Starting Line pointed out:

May Poll (change to August)

Joe Biden: 24% (-7)

Bernie Sanders: 24% (-7)

Pete Buttigieg: 14% (-1)

Elizabeth Warren: 12% (+16)

Kamala Harris: 10% (-2)

Beto O’Rourke: 5% (-2)

This follows Sanders’ surge in the early primary state New Hampshire. A Gravis Marketing poll released last week showed the socialist senator leading the pack, six points ahead of Biden, who dropped to second place.

As Breitbart News reported:

Sanders leads the pack with 21 percent support, followed by Joe Biden (D) with 15 percent support, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) with 12 percent. Warren’s failure to capture second place is significant, as she and Sanders share similar far-left ideologies and represent New England states neighboring New Hampshire. Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) came in with eight percent, one point above Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D-CA) seven percent support, further signifying the loss of the momentum she sufferred after the first Democrat debate.

However, Biden is still the fan favorite in South Carolina, another crucial early primary state.

As Breitbart News reported:

A survey released by Change Research and The Post and Courier on Wednesday shows Biden leading in South Carolina by double digits. Conducted between August 9 through August 12 by surveying 521 likely primary voters, the poll is one of the first out of the Palmetto State since the second Democrat presidential debate.