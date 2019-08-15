The leading gay Republican organization Log Cabin Republicans has endorsed President Trump for his reelection bid in 2020 after remaining neutral during the last presidential election.

Log Cabin Republicans Chairman Robert Kabel and Vice Chairwoman Jill Homan praised Trump for following “through on many of his commitments to the United States, including taking bold actions that benefit the LGBTQ community” in an op-ed for the Washington Post.

Kabel and Homan wrote:

He has committed to end the spread of HIV/AIDS in 10 years, through the use of proven science, medicine and technology to which we now have access. This scourge decimated a generation of gay men in the United States and continues to inflict pain, suffering and death at home and abroad. [Emphasis added] Trump has used the United States’ outsize global influence to persuade other nations to adopt modern human rights standards, including launching an initiative to end the criminalization of homosexuality, which is considered illegal in more than 70 countries. To lead this effort, the president has chosen the highest-ranking LGBTQ individual in the administration, Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, who brings his experience as the United States’ spokesman at the United Nations to bear on this critical campaign. [Emphasis added] … And it is not merely policies specific to LGBTQ people that have been good for our community. The president’s tax cuts have benefited LGBTQ families and helped put food on their tables. His opportunity zones have helped create new LGBTQ-founded small businesses. The administration’s aggressive negotiations on trade deals have preserved LGBTQ jobs. His hard line on foreign policy has protected LGBTQ lives. What benefits all Americans benefits the LGBTQ community, as we cross every racial, socioeconomic, religious and cultural divide. [Emphasis added]

At the 2016 Republican National Convention (RNC), Trump took the unprecedented step of embracing the rights and protections of the American gay community, as well as evangelical Christians. In the speech, he committed to protecting the gay community from terrorism and hateful foreign ideologies.

“Only weeks ago, in Orlando, Florida, 49 wonderful Americans were savagely murdered by an Islamic terrorist,” Trump said at the time. “This time, the terrorist targeted LGBTQ community. No good, and we’re gonna stop it. As your president, I will do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens from the violence and oppression of a hateful foreign ideology. Believe me.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.