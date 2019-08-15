Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) released a statement on Israel’s decision to bar her from the country due to her ongoing support of the BDS movement, calling it an “affront” and accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of aligning with “Islamophobes” like President Trump.

Netanyahu confirmed Thursday that Israel will bar both Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Omar from entry due to their ongoing support of the BDS movement and intentions “to hurt Israel and increase its unrest against it.”

“Congressmen Tlaib and Omar are leading activists in promoting boycott legislation against Israel in the U.S. Congress,” Netanyahu said in part.

“Only a few days ago, we received their visitation plan, and it became clear that they were planning a campaign whose sole purpose was to strengthen the boycott and negate Israel’s legitimacy,” he continued:

For instance: they listed the destination of their trip as Palestine and not Israel, and unlike all Democratic and Republican members of Congress who have visited Israel, they did not request to meet any Israeli officials, either from the government or the opposition. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 15, 2019

Omar reacted to Israel’s decision Thursday afternoon, calling it an “affront.”

“It is an affront that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, under pressure from President Trump, would deny entry to representatives of the U.S. government,” she said in a statement.

“Trump’s Muslim ban is what Israel is implementing, this time against two duly elected Members of Congress. Denying entry into Israel not only limits our ability to learn from Israelis, but also to enter the Palestinian Territories,” she continued before blasting Netanyahu and accusing him of aligning with “Islamophobes” like President Trump:

It is an affront that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, under pressure from President Trump, would deny entry to representatives of the U.S. government. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/v00ESmehXT — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) August 15, 2019

Fellow “Squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) agreed, tweeting that Trump is “exporting his bigotry”:

MoC are frequently asked to visit Israel to “see things for ourselves.” But Netanyahu choosing to ban the only 2 Muslim women in Congress from entering tells the US that only *some* Americans are welcome to Israel, not all. Trump is exporting his bigotry &making matters worse. https://t.co/PFdMDxuIfJ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 15, 2019

Trump signaled support for Netanyahu’s decision Thursday, tweeting, “Representatives Omar and Tlaib are the face of the Democrat Party, and they HATE Israel!”:

It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep.Tlaib to visit. They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2019