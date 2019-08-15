Ilhan Omar Says Netanyahu Is Aligning with ‘Islamophobes’ like Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 25: Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) joins fellow House Democrats to mark the 200th day of the 116th Congress on the steps outside the U.S. Capitol July 25, 2019 in Washington, DC. Just hours before leaving for the six-week summer recess, Congress is set to pass a …
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) released a statement on Israel’s decision to bar her from the country due to her ongoing support of the BDS movement, calling it an “affront” and accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of aligning with “Islamophobes” like President Trump.

Netanyahu confirmed Thursday that Israel will bar both Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Omar from entry due to their ongoing support of the BDS movement and intentions “to hurt Israel and increase its unrest against it.”

“Congressmen Tlaib and Omar are leading activists in promoting boycott legislation against Israel in the U.S. Congress,” Netanyahu said in part.

“Only a few days ago, we received their visitation plan, and it became clear that they were planning a campaign whose sole purpose was to strengthen the boycott and negate Israel’s legitimacy,” he continued:

Omar reacted to Israel’s decision Thursday afternoon, calling it an “affront.”

“It is an affront that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, under pressure from President Trump, would deny entry to representatives of the U.S. government,” she said in a statement.

“Trump’s Muslim ban is what Israel is implementing, this time against two duly elected Members of Congress. Denying entry into Israel not only limits our ability to learn from Israelis, but also to enter the Palestinian Territories,” she continued before blasting Netanyahu and accusing him of aligning with “Islamophobes” like President Trump:

Fellow “Squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) agreed, tweeting that Trump is “exporting his bigotry”:

Trump signaled support for Netanyahu’s decision Thursday, tweeting, “Representatives Omar and Tlaib are the face of the Democrat Party, and they HATE Israel!”:

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.