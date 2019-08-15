House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is weighing in on Israel’s decision not to allow Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) to enter Israel, calling it a “sign of weakness.”

“Israel’s denial of entry to Congresswomen Tlaib and Omar is a sign of weakness and beneath the dignity of the great State of Israel,” Pelosi said in a statement.

Pelosi also slammed President Donald Trump for a tweet encouraging Israel to prevent the entrance of the women, who planned to travel through the Jewish State in order to reach their destination on the West Bank and Gaza Strip in East Jerusalem where the Palestinian population lives.

The lawmakers have made antisemitic remarks about Israel, the United States’ relationship with Israel, and have also expressed support for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanction (BDS) movement to levy financial pressure on Israel for alleged mistreatment of the Palestinian people.

Omar introduced a resolution in the House in support of boycotting Israel, and Tlaib is a Palestinian whose family immigrated to the United States from East Jerusalem.

Omar and Tlaib are the first Muslim women to be elected to Congress.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter