Warren: Israel Denying Tlaib, Omar a ‘Shameful, Unprecedented Move’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) reacted to Israel’s decision to deny entry to far-left Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN), calling it a “shameful, unprecedented move” in a tweet Thursday.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri confirmed Thursday that Israel will bar Tlaib and Omar’s entry into the county due to their ongoing support of the BDS movement.

“The state of Israel respects the US Congress as part of the close alliance between the two countries. But it is inconceivable that Israel would be expected to let into the country those who wish to hurt it, including by means of the visit itself,” Deri said in a statement.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also confirmed the decision in a statement released Thursday.

“The two-member congressional visitation plan shows that their intent is to hurt Israel and increase its unrest against it,” his statement read in part.

He continued:

Congressmen Tlaib and Omar are leading activists in promoting boycott legislation against Israel in the US Congress. Only a few days ago, we received their visitation plan, and it became clear that they were planning a campaign whose sole purpose was to strengthen the boycott and negate Israel’s legitimacy.

NEW: Statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "The two-member congressional visitation plan shows that their intent is to hurt Israel and increase its unrest against it." https://t.co/g6EZ2YL1Z0 pic.twitter.com/C4Yf8zOcjQ — ABC News (@ABC) August 15, 2019

Warren reacted to the initial rumblings of Israel’s decision, calling it a “shameful, unprecedented move.”

“Israel doesn’t advance its case as a tolerant democracy or unwavering US ally by barring elected members of Congress from visiting because of their political views,” she wrote.

“This would be a shameful, unprecedented move. I urge Israel’s government to allow @IlhanMN and @RashidaTlaib entry,” she added:

Israel doesn't advance its case as a tolerant democracy or unwavering US ally by barring elected members of Congress from visiting because of their political views. This would be a shameful, unprecedented move. I urge Israel’s government to allow @IlhanMN and @RashidaTlaib entry. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 15, 2019

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) expressed similar sentiments, calling Israeli leadership’s decision a “sign of enormous disrespect” to the lawmakers, the U.S., and to “the principles of democracy”:

Banning Congresswomen Omar and Tlaib from entering Israel and Palestine is a sign of enormous disrespect to these elected leaders, to the United States Congress, and to the principles of democracy. The Israeli government should reverse this decision and allow them in. https://t.co/mvdcmnFBKU — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 15, 2019

“Make no mistake, the Israeli government just barred two elected members of the U.S. Congress from an official trip just to appease President Trump’s fragile ego,” Julián Castro (D) added. “This is appalling. They should be allowed to enter”:

Make no mistake, the Israeli government just barred two elected members of the U.S. Congress from an official trip just to appease President Trump's fragile ego. This is appalling. They should be allowed to enter. https://t.co/6lSKYsAEmV — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 15, 2019

President Trump, who has been in the midst of a fierce battle with far-left members of the “Squad” in recent months, warned Israel that allowing entry would “show great weakness”: