Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) is backing Israel’s decision to deny entry to Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) given the two lawmakers outspoken criticism of Israel, the United States’ policies toward Israel, and their support for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS).

The BDS movement which seeks to withdraw financial support from Israel as punishment for its alleged mistreatment of Palestinians.

Omar and Tlaib are the first Muslim women to be elected to Congress. Omar has repeatedly made anti-Semitic remarks and introduced a resolution in the House in support of boycotting Israel.

“Reps. Tlaib/Omar are leading the effort in the U.S. to weaken/delegitimize Israel through BDS & more,” Zeldin tweeted. “Rep Tlaib endorsed a 1 state solution removing Jews from power.”

“It shouldn’t be shocking they are unwelcome in a nation they are taking great pains to tear down,” Zeldin tweeted and then included a statement that details why he thinks it was the right thing to do to prevent the lawmakers’ trip to Israel.

Zeldin, who is Jewish, is on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and is co-chairman of the House Republican Israel Caucus.

