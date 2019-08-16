Beto O’Rourke Says He Will Not Run for Senate ‘in Any Scenario’

Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke tried to put an end to questions about quitting his presidential candidacy to run for the United States Senate seat in Texas.

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell asked O’Rourke during an interview on Thursday if he had ruled out another run for Senate after a less than three-point loss to Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018.

“Let me make your show the place where I tell you and I tell the country I will not in any scenario run for the United States Senate,” he replied. “I’m running for president. I’m running for this country. I’m taking this fight directly to Donald Trump, and that is what I am exclusively focused on doing right now.”

O’Rourke appeared on MSNBC following announcing another campaign reboot after taking a dozen days off of the campaign trail to be with his community in El Paso in the wake of a mass shooting at Walmart.

O’Rourke’s poll numbers sagged after announcing his presidential campaign in March, and in May, he tried to reboot his campaign with a CNN town hall. On Thursday, he delivered another speech in El Paso, resetting his campaign after his absence on the campaign trail.

The latest Fox News national poll shows O’Rourke with two percent support.

The former congressman has qualified for the September Democrat presidential debate, which will be held in Houston, Texas.

O’Rourke plans to campaign in Mississippi to be with the families of deported illegal immigrants after a recent Immigrations and Customs Enforcement raid of food processing plants in the state.