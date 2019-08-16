Boston Herald: Warren ‘Must Stop Using Dangerous’ Anti-Police Rhetoric

The editors of the Boston Herald are calling on 2020 Democrat presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) to “stop using dangerous and false” rhetoric regarding law enforcement officers.

A scathing editorial by the Boston Herald titled, “Warren must end vile rhetoric” rips Warren for her most recent false claim and attack on police officers in the case of 18-year-old Michael Brown who was shot by an officer in 2014. While Brown was shot and killed, Warren claimed that the man was “murdered,” ignoring the findings of the Department of Justice (DOJ) which revealed the shooting to be self-defense on the officer’s end.

5 years ago Michael Brown was murdered by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. Michael was unarmed yet he was shot 6 times. I stand with activists and organizers who continue the fight for justice for Michael. We must confront systemic racism and police violence head on. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 9, 2019

The Boston Herald editors write that Warren’s comments come at a time when “law enforcement is under assault in this country,” adding that “several [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] facilities have been attacked this year,” including the most recent case where a San Antonio, Texas ICE facility was shot at by gunmen following threatening protests against ICE in Florida.

The Boston Herald editorial notes:

Last year it was ICE she targeted for expulsion, saying that it should be replaced with “something that reflects our morality.” She bellowed to a boisterous Boston City Hall Plaza crowd that, “This is about children held in cages. This is about babies scattered all across this country.” [Emphasis added] … Just days later, a Cambridge man offered to pay $500 to anyone who would kill an ICE agent. Law enforcement officers — the same ones Warren derides routinely — apprehended and charged the man. [Emphasis added]

“On Wednesday, six Philadelphia police officers were shot in the line of duty during a standoff,” The Boston Herald editors wrote. “Those same police also had to deal with being taunted by some bystanders, who laughed and yelled at them in the midst of the gunfire.”

Last year, police chiefs in Massachusetts denounced Warren for her comments at a predominantly black American college that police departments in the U.S. are racist.

“Let’s just start with the hard truth about our criminal justice system,” Warren said in August 2018. “It’s racist. It is. And when I say our system, I mean all the way. I mean front to back.”

Since January, the Officer Down Memorial Page records that 73 law enforcement officers have died or been killed in the line of duty. Last year, more than 160 law enforcement officers died or were killed across the country.

