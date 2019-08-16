Data: Democrat John Bel Edwards’ Louisiana Only State to Lose Jobs

Louisiana Democrat John Bel Edwards’ Louisiana was the only state last year to lose jobs, according to new jobs data released recently.

While many states have continued to enjoy the benefits of the Donald Trump economy and rising employment across most of the Union, Louisiana serves as the only state that has lost, according to recently released Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data.

According to BLS non-farm employment data from July 2018 to July2019, most southern states such as Texas, Oklahoma, Georgia, Alabama, and others were able to achieve roughly one percent employment growth; however, Louisiana was the only state in the nation to have lost jobs over this time period.

The BLS found that Louisiana had lost one thousand jobs, unlike the rest of the United States, which had experienced record job growth.

Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle reported that Louisiana Gov. Edwards has continually increased taxes while the state has experienced dismal growth, detailing that:

In contrast, Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-LA) hope to reinvigorate the economy by cutting taxes and regulations to increase Louisiana’s economy, while Edwards continues to worsen Louisiana’s economy.

Lionel Rainey, an Abraham adviser, told Breitbart News in May:

We’re one of the nation’s leading suppliers of oil and gas. John Bel Edwards, who is a trial lawyer, has gone on an anti-oil and gas crusade since he’s been in office–so much so that he has instructed our coastal parishes–which are our counties–to sue the oil and gas industry and if they didn’t he would. Under this governor, we have the worst economy in America–and it’s because he’s raised the most taxes of any state. We got I think the second highest tax rate now.

“And what you got is Abraham coming out and very simply mimicking what the president says–‘you want to get this thing moving? We’re going to cut taxes and create jobs,” Rainey added.