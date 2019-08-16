An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy thwarted an alleged mass shooting Thursday by shooting the would-be gunman multiple times.

The Hill reports that a man allegedly brought a handgun into the Grocery Advantage Store in Pensacola, Florida, and was firing randomly. Escambia County deputies arrived at the business, and the suspect allegedly pointed the gun at them, at which time one of the deputies shot the suspect.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office put a post on Facebook with the title, “Active Shooter Thwarted.”

The post said:

At 2:42 pm, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at the Grocery Advantage located in the 4300 blk of Lillian Hwy. Dispatch advised that a male suspect was armed with a gun inside the store and was shooting. Deputies arrived on scene and located the suspect and immediately thwarted the active shooter situation. No civilians or deputies were injured during the incident.

Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan added, “As the Sheriff, I know I speak not only for the Sheriff’s Office but all citizens of Escambia County, in thanking the fine men and women of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for their professionalism and courage which is displayed every day but especially today in stopping this suspect.”

