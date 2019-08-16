Donald Trump Donates Second Quarter Salary to the Surgeon General

President Donald Trump will donate his second-quarter salary of 2019 to fund a Surgeon General public health advisory, the White House announced on Friday.

“The President recognizes the important mission of the Surgeon General to protect and improve the health of all Americans, including helping to tackle the opioid epidemic and raise awareness of the dangers of e-cigarette usage among teenagers and children,” the White House said in a statement.

Officials said the money would be used to fund an upcoming advisory, but did not specify which one, according to USA Today.

The president’s donation will be $100,000, one quarter of his annual $400,000 salary. During the 2016 campaign, Trump promised not to take a taxpayer-funded salary if elected president.

After taking office, the White House has consistently announced each financial quarter to which part of the government he decides to donate his salary.

His first-quarter 2019 salary went to the Department of Homeland Security.

“I donate 100% of my President’s salary, $400,000, back to our Country, and feel very good about it!” Trump wrote on Twitter.