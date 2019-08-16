Donald Trump: Rashida Tlaib’s Grandmother a ‘Winner’ After Canceled Visit

Muftia Tlaib, the maternal grandmother of US Congresswoman Rashida, is pictured outside her home in the village of Beit Ur al-Fauqa, in the occupied West Bank on August 15, 2019. - US President Donald Trump called on Israel to bar a looming planned visit by two US congresswomen who have …
ABBAS MOMANI/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump ridiculed Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s political stunt on Friday after she canceled a visit to Israel to visit her aged grandmother.

Israeli officials granted her permission, but Tlaib soon rejected the visit, citing, “racism, oppression & injustice.”

“The only real winner here is Tlaib’s grandmother,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “She doesn’t have to see her now!”

Trump accused Tlaib of grandstanding, praising Israel for their generosity in allowing her to visit despite having earlier blocked her entry to the country because of her support for the BDS movement.

An Israeli official also responded to Tlaib’s rejection of the visit.

“Apparently her hate for Israel overcomes her love for her grandmother,” Israeli interior minister Aryeh Deri wrote.

Trump pointed out that Democrat radicals like Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar were “fast  becoming the face of the Democrat Party” instead of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Cortez (AOC) is fuming, not happy about this!” he wrote.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.