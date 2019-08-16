Homeowner Awakes to Breaking Glass and Shoots Alleged Intruder Dead

A homeowner in South Fulton, Georgia, awoke to the sound of breaking glass and fatally shot an alleged intruder.

WSB-TV reports that the homeowner retrieved a gun when he heard the glass break, located the alleged suspect, and the two exchanged gunfire.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution quoted South Fulton police spokesman Lt. Derrick Rogers indicated that the homeowner found the suspect by walking toward the sound of breaking glass. He said, “Gunshots rang out between the homeowner and the subject. At this time, the subject is deceased on scene.”

The homeowner’s hand was injured while trying to escape the house after shots were exchanged, but police described the injury as “superficial.”

