Jerry Nadler Ends Recess Early to Pursue Gun Control

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) is reconvening his committee a week before the rest of Congress in order to work on gun control.

He also plans to hold a hearing on a possible “assault weapons” ban.

NBC News reported:

In addition to “assault weapons,” Nadler specifically wants to “work on gun-related measures relating to high-capacity magazines and prohibiting people convicted of misdemeanor hate crimes from possessing a gun.”

On August 8, Breitbart News reported Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) saying an “assault weapons” ban would be “front and center” when the Senate reconvenes in September. He opined that universal background checks “will probably lead the discussion.”

