Jerry Nadler Ends Recess Early to Pursue Gun Control

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) is reconvening his committee a week before the rest of Congress in order to work on gun control.

He also plans to hold a hearing on a possible “assault weapons” ban.

NBC News reported:

NEW: House Judiciary Cmte. Chairman Nadler announces that he is calling cmte. back from recess on Sept. 4, the week before rest of Congress returns, to work on gun-related legislation. Nadler also says the cmte. will hold a hearing on military-style assault weapons Sept. 25. — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) August 16, 2019

In addition to “assault weapons,” Nadler specifically wants to “work on gun-related measures relating to high-capacity magazines and prohibiting people convicted of misdemeanor hate crimes from possessing a gun.”

On August 8, Breitbart News reported Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) saying an “assault weapons” ban would be “front and center” when the Senate reconvenes in September. He opined that universal background checks “will probably lead the discussion.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.