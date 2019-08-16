Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D) responded to a serial criminal’s attack on police officers Wednesday by calling for more gun control.

Breitbart News reported that the gunman was 36-year-old Maurice Hill.

Charges included aggravated assault and illegal possession of weapons.

Court documents obtained by WTXF-TV show Hill has been arrested at least a dozen times since his 18th birthday and has been in and out of prison since 2002.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner responded to the attack on police by saying, “[Hill] should not have been on the streets.”

But Mayor Kenney focused on gun control, telling CBS News, “Our officers need help. They need help. They need help with gun control. They need help with keeping these weapons out of these people’s hands.”

ABC News quoted Kenney saying, “If the state and federal government don’t want to stand up to the NRA and other folks, let us police ourselves. Our officers deserve to be protected and don’t deserve to be shot at by a guy for hours with unlimited amount of weapons and bullets. It’s disgusting.”

