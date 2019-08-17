‘Anarchy and Chaos’: Violent Antifa Protests Break Out in Portland

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Violent Antifa protests are breaking out in Portland, Oregon, following the pre-planned “End of Domestic Terrorism” event taking place in the city.

City officials have been preparing for the potential of dueling clashes, with the police force at the ready and additional agencies on standby. According to journalist and editor of Quillette, Andy Ngo, – who warned that Saturday’s events had the potential to be a “powder keg” – things are already taking a violent turn.

One of Ngo’s videos shows protesters attacking a bus, appearing to attempt to pull people out of the vehicle:

Another video shows a man who was allegedly maced and beaten by Antifa assailants.

“He was knocked unconscious to the ground. His partner or spouse was trying to protect him as mob still surrounded them. No police,” Ngo claimed.

More:

This story is developing…

