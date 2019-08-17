Democrat Rep. Cedric Richmond: ‘Doesn’t Make Sense’ Plastic Straws Banned, but Not ‘Assault Weapons’

Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) is baffled that cities can ban plastic straws, but Congress cannot unite to ban “assault weapons.”

He told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, “We live in a country where we have cities…that are banning plastic straws, but we can’t ban assault weapons? I mean, that just doesn’t make sense to me.”

The Hill reported that Richmond is asking the American people to pressure their representatives and their senators to sign an “assault weapons” ban.

Richmond said, “We need the American people to join with us, especially all of these senators, including [Sen.] Mitch McConnell [R-Ky.], who’s up for reelection, and let him know that this is our will and if you stand in the way of it, we will get it done with you or without you.”

On August 16, 2019, Breitbart News reported that House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) is reconvening his committee a week before the rest of Congress to work on gun control. One of the gun controls Nadler specifically mentioned is an “assault weapons” ban.

