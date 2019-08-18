Elizabeth Warren, Gabby Giffords Partner for Gun Control

Democrat presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren says it is “an honor to fight alongside Gabby Giffords” in the push for more gun control.

On August 16, Warren tweeted about her joint efforts with Giffords and the law center bearing Giffords’ name.

She linked to a Giffords’ Law Center story which stated, “Elizabeth Warren understands that gun laws can save lives—and that strong gun safety laws are entirely compatible with Second Amendment rights.” Giffords’ Law Center noted that Warren released a “comprehensive and ambitious plan to tackle our nation’s gun violence epidemic,” a plan that includes licensing gun owners, banning “assault weapons” and “high capacity” magazines, and funding more “research into gun violence.”

Warren’s plan also includes executive moves that will bypass Congress to secure more gun control.

On August 15, Breitbart News reported Warren’s pledge to use “executive action in every corner” for gun control.

She said, “I will take executive action in every corner, with the Department of Justice, with ATF, to move as much as I can.”

Warren pledged to put numerous new gun controls in place then revisit and add to those controls year after year. She said, “We will make change, we’ll figure out what works, and then we’ll make some more change and some more change.”

