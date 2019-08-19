Andrew Cuomo Comments on Brother Chris’s ‘Fredo’ Meltdown

New York governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday that he has only seen parts of The Godfather when asked about video of his brother’s meltdown over being called “Fredo.”

“I can’t tell you how many times people have come up to me and said, ‘In ‘The Godfather,’ who are you, which one are you, which character are you?'” he commented.

However, the governor said his late father and former governor, Mario Cuomo, would not watch the movie. “My father wouldn’t watch the movie because it was anti-Italian,” he concluded.

On August 12, Breitbart News reported that video showing CNN host Chris Cuomo threatening a man who referred to him as “Fredo” had surfaced on the internet.

“No. Punk ass bitches on the right call me Fredo. My name is Chris Cuomo. I’m an anchor on CNN,” Cuomo says in the video. “Fredo is from The Godfather. He was the weak brother.”

The man Cuomo accuses reacts by telling him “You’re a much more reasonable guy in person than you seem to be on television,” to which Cuomo replies “If you want to play, then we’ll fucking play.”

CNN staffers were reportedly “embarrassed” by the host’s behavior in the video, Breitbart News reported on August 15.

Additionally, black conservatives criticized Cuomo for saying the term “Fredo” was the same as using the “n-word” for a black person.

Candance Owens, founder of the Blexit movement, said Cuomo’s remarks were further proof that CNN was the “most racist network on TV.”

“They use the history of black Americans as a shield so they can go after their opponents. @ChrisCuomo claiming that “Fredo” is the same as the N word, so he can feel righteous as he thugs someone—proves my point,” Owens wrote on Twitter.

“When will black America stop giving hysterical white liberals the authority to keep minimizing our history? #MAGA,” she concluded.