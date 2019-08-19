President Donald Trump again criticized Anthony Scaramucci on Monday, after his former communications director continued to revolt against the president.

“Anthony Scaramucci is a highly unstable ‘nut job’ who was with other candidates in the primary who got shellacked, and then, unfortunately, wheedled his way into my campaign,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president also mentioned Scaramucci’s conflicted relationship with his wife as one source of his instability.

“Said his wife was driving him crazy, ‘something big’ was happening with her,” he said. “Getting divorced. He was a mental wreck. We didn’t want him around.”

Scaramucci’s wife filed for divorce in 2017 while she was nine months pregnant, but reconciled after his failed stint in the White House.

Trump said he “barely knew” Scaramucci when he hired him, and fired him after 11 days on the job for abusing staff, looking bad on TV and “making a fool out of himself.”

On Monday, Scaramucci said on CNN he was putting together a coalition to stop Trump from running again in 2020.

“I’m in the process of putting together a team of people that feel the exact same way that I do. This is not a ‘Never Trump’ situation. This not just screeching rhetoric. This is — OK, the guy is unstable. Everyone inside knows it, everyone outside knows it. Let’s see if we can find a viable alternative,” Scaramucci said on CNN in a Monday morning interview. The former Trump ally also spoke with never-Trumper Bill Kristol about his opposition to the president.

Trump mocked cable news outlets for featuring Scaramucci prominently in their coverage of the White House.

“Now Fake News puts him on like he was my buddy!” Trump wrote.

He also reminded critics that Scaramucci authored a positive book — “Trump, the Blue-Collar President” — about the president even after he was fired.

“I know him well, and I believe he has an intellect that is uniquely suited to the presidency,” Scaramucci wrote in the book.

“Now the book is a lie?” Trump asked.

