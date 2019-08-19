Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) weighed in Monday on the attempted career revivals of commentator Mark Halperin and former Democrat Minnesota Sen. Al Franken and stated that our country “believes in second chances.”

Both Halperin and Franken suffered at the hands of Gillibrand during the #MeToo movement, leading to the demise of their careers.

Halperin, a political commentator who was accused by multiple women of sexual harassment and physical assault, has returned to the public eye after he landed a book deal which will discuss the 2020 election and how to beat President Donald Trump. Franken resigned from the United States Senate in 2018 after he was accused of multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior.

Speaking on the comebacks of both Franken and Halperin, Gillibrand said that both men should have the opportunity to a “path to redemption.”

“It’s not for me to judge,” Gillibrand added in regards to Halperin’s return to the public eye. “It’s a choice that any individual can make and they just make it. It starts with humility and a recognition that you acknowledge that you’ve done something wrong.”

Halperin’s book, which will be released in November, features more than 75 interviews with top Democrat operatives on how to effectively beat President Trump. Many of Halperin’s accusers have revealed their distate with the book, with a few saying that Halperin has yet to apoloigize to them.

Gillibrand insisted she was unfamiliar with the particular allegations made against Halperin and, when questioned on whether she disapproved of the operatives that took part in the book, she responded, “It’s not my job” to approve or disapprove.

Gillibrand, who seemed caught off guard by the questions, expressed concern over “why this conversation is so difficult.”

“Anyone who wants a second chance, it’s always there for everyone,” Gillibrand said as she wrapped up the topic. “We’re a country that believes in second chances.”

In June, Gillibrand was forced to defend her calling for the resignation of Franken and said “eight credible allegations” of sexual misconduct were “not too high a standard.”