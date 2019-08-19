President Trump leads top Democrat candidates in a hypothetical general election matchup, according to a Zogby Analytics/24/7 Wall St. poll released Monday.

The poll, which surveyed 897 likely U.S. voters August 9– 12, shows Trump narrowly topping all of his leading Democrat challengers.

Respondents were asked, “If the 2020 presidential election were held today and the candidates were Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, whom would you vote for?”

Of the 897 respondents, 46 percent chose Trump, 45 percent chose Biden, and nine percent said they were unsure. While Biden fares better with millennial voters– 50 percent to Trump’s 38 percent – Trump does better with voters 65 and older, 56 percent to 40 percent. Trump also leads Biden among independent voters, 44 percent to Biden’s 36 percent.

24/7 Wall St reports:

Biden does well with voters under the age of 50, more specifically millennials age 18-29 — Biden wins 50% to 38%. Trump, on the other hand, wins with voters older than 50, more specifically, voters aged 65+ —Trump leads Biden 56% to 40%. There were no surprises when it came to gender. Biden wins with women (Biden leads 48% to 39%) and Trump wins with men (Trumps is ahead 53% to 42%). Where Trump does his damage is he bests Biden with independents (Trump leads 44% to 36%), small-city voters (Trump leads 47% to 43%), suburban voters (Trump leads 45% to 44%) and both candidates are tied with large-city voters (Biden leads 46% to 45%). When it came to race, Biden wins with African Americans (Biden leads 74% to 21%), but both candidates do well with Hispanics (Biden leads 48% to 46%).

Potential voters were asked the same question, replacing Biden with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), and Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D). The results were as follows:

2020 National GE:

Trump 46% (+1)

Biden 45%

.

Trump 45% (+1)

Sanders 44%

.

Trump 44% (+2)

Harris 42%

.

Trump 45% (+2)

Warren 43%

.

Trump 45% (+3)

Buttigieg 42% Zogby Analytics/@247WallSt 8/9-12 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) August 19, 2019

While a margin of error of +/- 3.3 percent indicates a statistical tie with all of the candidates, this poll tells a drastically different story than the Fox News poll released last week, showing Trump losing to those same candidates by significant margins.

“There’s something going on at Fox, I’ll tell you right now. And I’m not happy with it,” Trump told reporters Sunday, noting that he did not believe the Fox News poll.

“Fox has changed. My worst polls have always been from Fox,” he continued.

“And I think Fox is making a big mistake,” he added. “Because, you know, I’m the one that calls the shots on that — on the really big debates.”

The president seemingly took aim at the network in a tweet Monday, writing, “Great cohesion inside the Republican Party, the best I have ever seen.”

“Despite all of the Fake News, my Poll Numbers are great. New internal polls show them to be the strongest we’ve had so far! Think what they’d be if I got fair media coverage!” he added: