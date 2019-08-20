California’s Homeless Crisis Pushes Business Owner Out

Sacramento salon owner Elizabeth Novak addressed an irate video to California Governor Gavin Newsom over the state’s homeless crisis.

“This video is for Gavin Newsom,” Novak began. “I’m going to wait for a response from you, but I’m not going to stop messaging you, tweeting you, making videos to you, e-mailing you, writing you, calling you.” She had a very simple question for the California governor: “What are you going to do for us Californians?”

“I’ve had a business in downtown Sacramento for 15 years – a successful business. I now have to leave my place of business, I have to close my shop,” Novak said. She outlined the course of her day for the Democrat politician:

I just want to tell you what happens when I get to work. I have to clean up the poop and the pee off of my doorstep. I have to clean-up the syringes. I have to politely ask the people who I care for, I care for these people that are homeless, to move their tents of of the way of the door to my business. I have to fight off people who push their way into my shop who are homeless and on drugs, because you won’t arrest them for drug offenses. I have to apologize to my clients as to why they can’t get into my door, because there’s someone asleep there and they are not getting the help they need.

Novak said that the police directed her pleas to the governor. “I talk to the police officers, they told me to contact you,” she said. “They want to do something and they can’t, you changed the laws.”

President Donald Trump has been openly addressing the same issue. In a recent Cincinnati, Ohio, rally, Trump lambasted the governor, as well as San Francisco representative Nancy Pelosi. “Nearly half of all the homeless people living in the streets in America happen to live in the state of California,” Trump said. “What they are doing to our beautiful California is a disgrace to our country. It’s a shame, the world is looking at it.”

For now, neither California politician has responded. But Elizabeth Novak has already come to a conclusion in their absence: “You want to make us a sanctuary state, you want to make it comfortable for everybody except for the people that work hard and have tried their hardest to get along in life,” Novak said. “Your liberal ideology isn’t working.”