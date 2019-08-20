Eric and Lara Trump Reveal Birth of Baby Girl Carolina Dorothy

Eric and Lara Trump have announced the birth of their second child, a baby girl named Carolina Dorothy.

“@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to welcome Carolina Dorothy Trump into the world. We love you already!,” Eric Trump wrote on Twitter late Monday.

.@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to welcome Carolina Dorothy Trump into the world. We love you already! — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 20, 2019

Ivanka Trump, Eric’s older sister, tweeted a congratulatory message to the happy parents, writing on Tuesday: “We love you Lara, Eric, (big brother) Luke and sweet Carolina!”

Carolina Dorothy is President Donald Trump’s 10th grandchild.

In addition to Carolina and Luke, Donald Trump Jr. has five children with former wife Vanessa named Kai, 12, Donald III, 10, Tristan, 7, Spencer, 6, and Chloe, 5. Ivanka and husband Jared Kusher have three kids: Arabella, 8, Joseph, 5, and Theodore, 3.

Eric and Lara married in 2014 and had their first child, Luke, a baby boy, in 2007. Back in April, Lara revealed the couple was expecting baby number two.

“BIG NEWS: Luke (& Charlie & Ben ) can’t wait to become big brothers this August!!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “We’re all very excited to add one more to our family!”

Eric Trump is an executive vice president at the Trump Organization, while Lara serves as an adviser to President Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.