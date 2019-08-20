James Comey and His Wife Donated Nearly $20,000 to Democrats in 2019

Former FBI Director James Comey and his wife have donated nearly $20,000 to Democrats this year, according to the most recent Federal Election Commission (FEC) findings.

Comey, who has been outspoken about his dislike for President Donald Trump since the president fired him four months into Trump’s first term, is now batting for Democrats not just publicly but privately as well.

Comey and his wife, Patrice, have donated a combined $19,210 to Democrat committees and PACs this campaign cycle, FEC filings show.

Earlier this year, Comey gave $2,700 to his law school classmate and 2020 Democrat presidential contender Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN). He also gave money to support freshmen Reps. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) and Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) during the 2018 midterm elections.

The former FBI director also canvassed for Wexton on Election Day in her congressional district, Politico reported in November.

Comey, who used to be a registered Republican, donated to Republican candidates — including Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign and John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign — before he began donating to Democrats in 2018.

Patrice Comey told RealClearPolitics in an April 2018 interview that she really wanted Hillary Clinton to win and “was devastated when she lost.”

The wife of the former FBI director also put her money where her mouth is, donating to Democrat campaigns and PACs.

Patrice donated $10,000 in mid-May to the Fair Fight PAC, an organization linked to failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Patrice also gave $2,700 to support 2020 Democrat presidential contender Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and contributed an additional $1,000 to EMILY’s List, a left-wing PAC that advocates for pro-choice candidates.