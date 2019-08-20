The family of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and the McCain Institute are teaming up to start a social media campaign called #ActsofCivility to honor the first anniversary of the Arizona senator’s passing.

Organizers of the campaign say they want to encourage opening up dialogue with a competitor, working with colleagues who have differing views, and open up a conversation with family members who may disagree with each other, Axios reported.

Luke Knittig, a spokesperson for the McCain Institute, told the Hill that staffers at the organization were told to read news from different sources to get a sense of how different people think.

“My family and I are going out of our way to properly meet our (not so) new neighbors, who on the face of it we have little in common with,” Knittng told the Hill in an email. “Many other staffers have committed to reading news and commentary from sources they normally try to ignore.

McCain died at age 81 on August 25, 2018, of a brain tumor after serving decades as Arizona’s senator, running for president as the GOP nominee in 2008, and surviving as a prisoner of war in Vietnam during his naval career before entering political office.