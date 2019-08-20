U.S. Steel to Lay Off Nearly 200 American Workers, Idle Michigan Plant

United States Steel Corp is planning to lay off nearly 200 American workers at its Great Lakes, Michigan plant while it halts production for at least six months.

Filings with the state of Michigan reveal that U.S. Steel will lay off close to 200 American workers at its Great Lakes plant while production is halted, Reuters reported. The workers could be laid off for more than six months, executives said, and will include workers from the plant’s blast furnace operation and furnishing sector.

In June, U.S. Steel announced that it would halt production at blast furnaces at plants in Great Lakes and at its Gary Works, Indiana plant — resulting in layoffs American workers.

A U.S. Steelworkers union representative told Reuters that workers are expected to be laid off at the Gary Works plant, but U.S. Steel executives said there are no plans yet to cut the workforce.

President Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on steel imports to protect American workers and U.S. steel manufacturing from unfair, subsidized foreign steel.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.