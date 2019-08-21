7-Eleven ‘Cowboy’ Clerk Ropes Alleged Armed Robber

A 7-Eleven clerk in the Dallas area roped an alleged armed robbery suspect and tied him up to keep him under control until police arrived.

KIII-TV reports that the robbery suspect was allegedly armed with a screwdriver. The clerk, who describes himself as a cowboy from West Texas, fought with the suspect before finally roping him.

WFAA reports that the incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. When police arrived on scene the suspect was tied so tightly that officers had to use a knife to cut him loose.

The cowboy clerk suffered “minor injuries” from the altercation with the suspect.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.