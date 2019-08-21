Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) claimed Wednesday that President Trump is “encouraging—wittingly or unwittingly—anti-Semites throughout the country and world.” His assessment follows a remark Trump made Tuesday, questioning how Jews can support a party that openly embraces antisemitism.

Critics questioned Trump following his remarks on Jewish support for Democrats.

“I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat, I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty,” Trump said, referring to an exhaustive list of antisemitic remarks made by prominent members of the “Squad.”

“To my fellow American Jews, particularly those who support @realDonaldTrump,” Schumer began.

“When he uses a trope that’s been used against the Jewish people for centuries with dire consequences, he is encouraging—wittingly or unwittingly—anti-Semites throughout the country and world. Enough”:

To my fellow American Jews, particularly those who support @realDonaldTrump: When he uses a trope that’s been used against the Jewish people for centuries with dire consequences, he is encouraging—wittingly or unwittingly—anti-Semites throughout the country and world. Enough. https://t.co/dn1ug4w20Z — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 21, 2019

However, as Breitbart News’s Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak pointed out, “most Jewish conservatives knew exactly where he was coming from, even if we may not have chosen those words.”

He continued:

Trump meant “disloyalty” to the Jewish people, not to America. Leftists and mainstream media pundits (but I repeat myself) are trying to twist his words, saying that he was questioning Jews’ “loyalty to the United States.” No — that’s what Omar and Tlaib do; that’s what Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) did earlier this month. Trump was questioning their loyalty to the Jewish people. I would not have used “loyalty,” because it is vulnerable to being twisted (see above). Nor would I have demanded that all Jews vote Republican. But we conservative Jews have been told for years by left-wing Jews — some of whom only embrace their Jewish identity to trash Israel — that “Jewish values” require voting Democrat. Trump has more Jewish grandchildren than many of the Jewish liberals criticizing him today. Contrary to what some critics have suggested, he does not, as a gentile, have to butt out. He gets a say in this, too.

It is worth noting that Schumer has failed to forcefully condemn the antisemitic remarks often made by far-left “Squad” members Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

Earlier this year, Omar explicitly questioned pro-Israel Americans, writing “It’s all about the Benjamins, baby!” in response to news about the pro-Israel group American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). She doubled down following criticism from both sides and essentially accused pro-Israel Americans of holding “allegiance to a foreign country”:

Our democracy is built on debate, Congresswoman! I should not be expected to have allegiance/pledge support to a foreign country in order to serve my country in Congress or serve on committee. The people of the 5th elected me to serve their interest. I am sure we agree on that! https://t.co/gglAS4FVJW — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 3, 2019

I am told everyday that I am anti-American if I am not pro-Israel. I find that to be problematic and I am not alone. I just happen to be willing to speak up on it and open myself to attacks. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 3, 2019

Similarly, Tlaib accused pro-Israel Americans of forgetting “what country they represent” in a tweet earlier this year.

“They forgot what country they represent. This is the U.S. where boycotting is a right & part of our historical fight for freedom & equality,” she wrote in January.

“Maybe a refresher on our U.S. Constitution is in order, then get back to opening up our government instead of taking our rights away,” she added:

They forgot what country they represent. This is the U.S. where boycotting is a right & part of our historical fight for freedom & equality. Maybe a refresher on our U.S. Constitution is in order, then get back to opening up our government instead of taking our rights away. https://t.co/KkmqjR58ZM — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 7, 2019

Democrats as a whole took a soft approach to the “Squad’s” problematic remarks, passing a resolution intended to condemn antisemitism but watered down by broadening it to a rebuke of various forms of hate and failing to condemn Omar by name.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) also condemned Trump’s remark, telling a crowd in Iowa Tuesday, “I am a proud Jewish person, and I have no concerns about voting Democratic. And in fact, I intend to vote for a Jewish man to become the next president of the United States”: