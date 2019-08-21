Cindy McCain: GOP Lacks ‘Voice of Reason’ Since My Husband’s Death

Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ.), believes the Republican Party is without a “voice of reason” since the death of her husband last year.

In an ABC News interview slated to air Wednesday, McCain lamented today’s congressional bipartisanship, saying her late husband stood up to Democrats and Republicans for the sake of breaking gridlock.

“That was a tough torch to carry and, as John said, there were many lonely days because he always said what was on his mind,” McCain recounted.

“I don’t see anybody carrying that mantle at all, I don’t see anyone carrying the voice — the voice of reason,” she added.

Of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a longtime ally of Sen. McCain who has closely aligned himself with President Trump since the Arizona Republicans passing, McCain refused to speak out against him.

“Lindsey’s a part of my family,” she said. “He’s a good friend and I cannot, [and] will not, be critical of Lindsey.”

“Lindsey has his own political career to worry about and his own political life,” she added. “I would just hope that in the long run, everyone would begin to move in the right direction, including Lindsey or anybody else.”

McCain’s comments come as The McCain Institute readies a social media campaign promoting civility to commemorate Sen. McCain’s August 25th death from glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

On Wednesday, McCain previewed the “#ActsofCivility” initiative in the video asking others to “reach across the aisle” and “come together for civil engagement.”