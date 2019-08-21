Donald Trump: ‘I Am the Chosen One’ to Fight China

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was the “chosen one” to battle China in the ongoing trade war between the two countries.

Looking up briefly in the sky as he spoke about his fight with China, Trump declared, “I am the chosen one.”

The president continued to defend his struggle with China, telling reporters outside the White House it was up to him to do what past presidents should have done sooner.

Trump also spoke about his efforts on Tuesday, during remarks with reporters in the Oval Office.

“It’s about time, whether it’s good for this country or bad for this country short term,” he said. “Long term, it’s imperative that somebody does this.”

The president said China was experiencing one of the worst months in half a century economically under his tough trade policies and signaled optimism that they were ready to make a deal.

On Tuesday, he admitted that there were some effects to the ongoing trade battle, but he would keep fighting.

“I could be sitting right now with a stock market that would be up 10,000 points higher if I didn’t want to do it,” he said and added, “You should be happy that I’m fighting this battle because somebody had to do it. I don’t think it’s sustainable with what was happening.”